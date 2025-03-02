U.P. braces for temp dip, night chill sets in

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast a dip in minimum temperatures across Uttar Pradesh, with a drop of 2 to 4°C expected over the next five days. Several districts have already recorded a noticeable fall in night temperatures in the past 24 hours. Minimum temperature in Lucknow dropped by 3.4°C in a day. It was 19.4°C on Saturday while on Sunday it fell to 16°C. (Sourced)

In Lucknow, the minimum temperature declined by 3.4°C within a day, dropping from 19.4°C on Saturday to 16°C on Sunday. Kanpur City also experienced a decrease, with night temperatures falling from 18°C to 15°C. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded at Najibabad and Bulandshahr, where the mercury touched 11°C.

While temperatures dropped in several areas, night temperatures remained above normal by 3 to 5°C in Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Meerut, Bagpat, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, and Hapur. Similar conditions were noted in Varanasi, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki, Sultanpur, Amethi, Auraiya, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Lucknow, and Agra.

In the last 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall was recorded in isolated parts of western Uttar Pradesh, while some areas in the eastern region saw very light rain.

Day temperatures remained below normal by 1.6 to 3°C in Moradabad, Bijnor, Amroha, Rampur, and Sambhal. On Saturday, Prayagraj recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 33°C. On Sunday, Varanasi BHU reported 32.5°C, while Kanpur IAF recorded 32°C.