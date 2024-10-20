UP bypolls: Congress wants 3rd seat, may have to remain content with two

Despite indications that the Samajwadi Party has already communicated to the Congress that it is ready to give its ally only two seats -- Ghaziabad and Khair (Aligarh), the grand old party is building pressure on its partner for one more seat, either Phulpur (Prayagraj) or Majhawan (Mirzapur), those aware of the matter said. Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a rally in Agra (File)

Even though it may have to remain content with two seats, the Congress is making its claim on the ground of its improved performance in 2024 Lok Sabha elections in which it won six seats while the SP bagged 37 in Uttar Pradesh.

While making the case for the third seat, the Congress is hoping the situation may change when the final round of discussions are held on seat sharing between the top leaders of the two parties soon.

“We have communicated in writing to the Congress that the SP is ready for seat- sharing in two assembly constituencies. There is no logic for seat adjustment on any other seat. We have a strong base everywhere and hope the Congress and the SP will make an announcement in this regard soon,” said a senior Samajwadi Party leader aware of the development.

The SP had its sitting members in five of the 10 vacant assembly seats that were scheduled to go for by-election. The Election Commission of India has announced by-election for nine seats. The by-poll to Milkipur assembly seat has not been announced due to a pending writ petition.

“We lost Phulpur by a small margin. We don’t find any logic in sharing Majhawan seat as well,” said the SP leader.

Much will depend on the outcome of final round of talks that the Congress and the SP leadership may have on the issue before a formal announcement about seat-sharing is made. The SP has already named seven candidates for the bypolls.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Avinash Pandey has already said the SP should have announced its candidates after holding talks with the Congress. Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai was not available for comments. Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona said both the parties would contest the by-election in alliance with each other and discussions are still being held about seat sharing.

“We hope an announcement in this regard will be made soon,” she said.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal, now a BJP ally, had contested the Khair (Aligarh) seat in alliance with the SP in 2022 and lost to the BJP. Finishing in third plhace, the RLD-SP nominee had polled more votes than the Congress, which was fourth, in Khair.

In Ghaziabad, the SP was the runner-up while the Congress finished fourth in 2022.