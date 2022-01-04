UP can give free electricity to farmers: Consumer body chairman

Pointing out that electricity was free for farmers in around six states in the country, the UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad, a power consumers’ body, on Tuesday, suggested a formula for making power free of cost for farmers in UP.

“The government can easily provide free electricity to farmers with a little or no financial burden on the exchequer,” parishad chairman Avadhesh Kumar Verma said, amid various political parties talking of subsidised or free power before the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

He said states including Andhra, Karnataka, Punjab and Telangana are providing free power to their farmers, while in Haryana the electricity is as cheap as 10 paise per unit.

“On the contrary, in UP, farmers have to pay ₹170 per horsepower (HP) of the tubewell motor if they are unmetered consumers and ₹70 per HP plus ₹2 per unit energy charges if they have meters on their tubewells. In urban areas, the tariff is even higher at the rate of ₹130 per HP with ₹6, as per unit energy charge,” he pointed out.

According to him, in UP, there were 1316399 agricultural consumers with 794170 kW connected load. Around 14006 units of electricity worth ₹1845 crore is consumed by the farmers in a year, and the state government gives an annual subsidy to the tune of ₹11,000 crores to the UPPCL to give cheaper power to the farmers.

“The government can provide free power to farmers just by giving around ₹2,000 crores additional cash subsidy to the UPPCL in advance as provided under section 65 of the Electricity Act 2003,” Verma pointed out.

He said the government could provide free power to farmers without bearing any subsidy burden too, through cost-cutting and other measures like stopping power from expensive sources. “We can submit a detailed plan to the government if it wants us to,” he said.

