: The Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled five licences, banned sales at five establishments and issued show-cause notices to 188 others during a statewide crackdown on seed dealers ahead of the rabi sowing season.

The spokesman added that the enforcement drive would continue to protect farmers’ interests and ensure the supply of quality seeds during the rabi season. (For representation only)

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The action was taken to ensure that farmers get quality seeds at government-prescribed rates. As part of the drive, officials conducted surprise inspections at 2,858 locations across the state. During the inspections, a total of 1,865 seed samples were collected for quality testing. The authorities also issued warnings to 26 dealers for various irregularities.

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The inspections were carried out following directions issued by the state government on October 27. The government had asked all divisional commissioners and district magistrates to conduct surprise checks at seed shops and other business establishments dealing in seeds.

A government spokesman said the crackdown was aimed at stopping the sale of substandard seeds and checking other irregularities in the seed trade. The spokesman added that the enforcement drive would continue to protect farmers’ interests and ensure the supply of quality seeds during the rabi season.

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