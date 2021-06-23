UP CM disburses 2,505-cr loan to boost MSMEs impacted due to Covid-19

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath dispensed a loan of ₹2505.58 crore to more than 31,542 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in a bid to help the state’s youth get back on their feet following the second wave of Covid-19. The Online Swarozgar Sangam is aimed at rebuilding the MSME sector to counter the devastation wreaked by the Covid pandemic on the sector. The state government also aims to create employment opportunities by increasing the pace of industrial development.

“Today the youth in the state are focusing on creating job opportunities rather than running after jobs. Schemes like the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme, Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana, One District One Product have provided support to the youth. The women and daughters of the state have shown great enthusiasm in self-employment programs. Women are actively involved in traditional crafts like Chikankari of Lucknow,” chief minister Yogi Adityanath said according to a press release.

Adityanath launched a special portal and laid the foundation stone of Common Facility Center in nine districts of the state. The foundations were laid in Ghaziabad, Mainpuri, Mau, Mirzapur, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Agra, Moradabad and Bhadohi. These centres will provide entrepreneurs with all the components starting from production to marketing of the chosen products of the district under the ODOP scheme, such as raw material, design, production process, quality improvement, research and development, environment and energy conservation.

The chief minister also launched https://diupmsme.upsdc.gov.in/en. He also appreciated the role of fellow minister Siddharth Nath Singh who handles the MSME department. He thanked the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) as well.

“MSME units did a commendable job in this direction. Last year, financial assistance was given to about 34,000 MSME units during the Covid period. As the second wave of Covid is under control, a provision is being made to provide loans to these industries once again,” the chief minister said.

UP minister Siddharth Nath Singh said that the sector has achieved great heights in the last four years. He said due to the efforts undertaken by Yogi Adityanath the ODOP scheme is destined to be recognized across the globe. He also said that the government has extended great support to the traditional crafts and industries for development.