UP Cong dist, city chiefs to continue till polls: UP chief

: Ending speculation over an organisational overhaul, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhna Mishra on Friday announced that all district and city presidents would continue in their posts for the 2027 Assembly elections. She made the announcement at her first meeting with office-bearers since taking charge.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhna Mishra (Sourced)

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Addressing district and city presidents and heads of frontal organisations from 75 districts, Mishra urged them to put past differences behind and work together to win the elections and form the government.

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The meeting marked the beginning of the party’s election preparations. Party insiders said replacing district and city chiefs at this stage could have unsettled the organisation and created more disgruntlement.

However, Mishra warned that non-performing office-bearers could be replaced in the coming months, stressing that everyone needed to deliver.

The meet was addressed by party’s state incharge Rajendra Pal Gautam, working president Imraan Masood and AICC secretaries for Uttar Pradesh.

The training session covered four areas, including media and social media strategy. The next phase of meetings will begin on November 18 with a divisional-level workers’ meeting in Jhansi.

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