UP govt eyes new Guinness record at 10th Deepotsav in Ayodhya

Ayodhya is again bracing for another Guinness Book of World Record this Deepotsav as the state government plans to light 33 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) to surpass last year’s record of 26 lakh.

Deepotsav was started by the Yogi government in 2017 to recreate the welcome of Lord Ram after a 14-year exile. (HT file)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For 10th edition of the annual event scheduled from November 5-7, the Ayodhya administration has set a target of 33 lakh earthen lamps across nearly 2 km stretch from Ram Ki Paidi to Saryu ghats.

Preparations include 55,0000-litre of mustard oil, 65 lakh cotton wicks and 34,000 volunteers and students. Five tenders have been issued for materials, stage and LED illumination of temples, said the state government on Monday.

Shri Ayodhya Ji Teerth Vikas Parishad will organise Deepotsav. A special stage will be set up at Ram Ki Paidi for cultural programmes. Ghats decked with lamps and temples bathed in lights will enhance grandeur. LED decoration of major temples is also being planned. Special lighting will be done from Saryu bank to various ghats.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Around 34,000 volunteers will play a key role in lighting diyas, smooth management and facilitating devotees. Food arrangement is also being made for 34,000 participating students. Along with making Deepotsav grander, special focus is on security, traffic and cleanliness. Considering lakhs of devotees and tourists expected, facilities are being improved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around 34,000 volunteers will play a key role in lighting diyas, smooth management and facilitating devotees. Food arrangement is also being made for 34,000 participating students. Along with making Deepotsav grander, special focus is on security, traffic and cleanliness. Considering lakhs of devotees and tourists expected, facilities are being improved. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Ayodhya Ji Teerth Vikas Parishad CEO Jayendra Kumar said supply of materials will start after tender process completes. Training of volunteers and food arrangements for students are in final stage.

World’s largest display of oil lamps

Deepotsav, started by the Yogi Adityanath government in Ayodhya in 2017 to recreate the welcome of Lord Ram after a 14-year exile, has become the world’s largest display of oil lamps, breaking its own Guinness World Record every year.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The journey began with 1.71 lakh diyas in 2017. It rose to 3.01 lakh in 2018, 4.04 lakh in 2019, 6.06 lakh in 2020 despite Covid restrictions, 9.41 lakh in 2021, 15.76 lakh in 2022, and 22.23 lakh in 2023.

In 2024, the first Deepotsav after Ram Mandir consecration, 25,12,585 diyas were lit at Ram Ki Paidi and 55 ghats of Saryu. It set two Guinness records - largest display of oil lamps and 1,121 Vedacharyas performing aarti together.

The record was broken again in 2025, when 26,17,215 diyas were lit. That edition also created record for 2,128 people performing Saryu aarti simultaneously.