U.P. govt not bothered about problems of flood-hit people: Akhilesh

The Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has said while hundreds of villages in dozens of districts of the state are affected by heavy rain and floods, “the government and its officials are busy in their own work”. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

In a statement issued here on Monday, the SP chief further said: “Life is devastated, farmers’ crops, houses etc have been destroyed due to floods. Many people have lost their lives but the government remains completely careless. The public is in distress.”

“Rivers are overflowing in Sitapur, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Gonda and Barabanki districts. Hundreds of villages are in the grip of floods. Water has entered the villages and houses. The government remains completely ineffective,” he added. “On one hand, the common people are in trouble due to flood water, they are in terror due to wild animals on the other,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

On recent attacks by wolves and other wild animals, he said, “In the Terai region, wolves and other wild animals are killing common people. In Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur and Pilibhit, wild animals have attacked and killed dozens of villagers and children. The Samajwadi Party has been raising this issue for more than a year now but the government has not taken any action.”

“The army of ministers of the government and the administration machinery are misusing the power instead of solving the problems of the people. The affected people are not getting any help. Recently, many people died due to heavy rain in various districts of the state, but the government did not even reach out to the victims and did not help them,” the SP chief alleged.

“No arrangements have been made for giving compensation to the farmers, treatment of the sick and fodder for the animals,” he further alleged.