UP govt sanctions ₹4.22 crore to bolster Ram temple, VVIP security

The Uttar Pradesh government has sanctioned over ₹4.22 crore to strengthen security arrangements at the Ram temple complex in Ayodhya and during VVIP movements, public rallies and major religious events across the state, senior home department officials said on Friday. Officials said the move aims to strengthen security infrastructure in Ayodhya, which has witnessed a sharp rise in pilgrim footfall following the consecration of the Ram temple. (File)

In the first order issued by the home department on Friday, ₹3.53 crore was approved for the procurement and installation of security equipment under the first phase of the Integrated Security Plan-2023 for the Ram Janmabhoomi pilgrimage area.

The sanctioned funds will be used to purchase 34 bullet-proof jackets and two bullet-proof Mahindra Marksman vehicles. The amount will also cover the remaining 20% payment to the Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (UPRNN) for the installation of security equipment already procured for the temple complex and surrounding establishments.

In another order issued the same day, the government approved ₹69.30 lakh for procuring 200 portable door-frame metal detectors (DFMDs) to enhance security during visits of the governor, chief minister and other VVIPs.

Officials said the detectors will be deployed during VIP movements, public rallies, religious gatherings, at major installations and during large-scale events such as the Kumbh Mela.

Both procurements will be carried out by the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters in accordance with the state procurement manual and financial regulations after completing all mandatory procedures before the equipment is purchased and deployed.