UP govt sets record: 50 lakh pax travelled free in 2 days

Uttar Pradesh government’s Raksha Bandhan free bus travel scheme set a new record this year, with over 50 lakh passengers availing the facility in just the first two days. The number is expected to reach 75 lakh by midnight on Sunday, according to Parivahan Nigam, which said nearly 70% of the total passengers were women travelling under the state’s ‘Samman Ka Tohfa’ initiative. On August 8, 19.5 lakh travelled free, 31.7 lakh on August 9; total may touch 75 lakh in three days. (Sourced)

The scheme, offering free travel in Parivahan Nigam buses from August 8 to 10, also extends to one co-traveller accompanying a woman, as per a press release.

Parivahan Nigam MD Masoom Ali Sarwar said buses usually carry 14-15 lakh passengers daily, but on festival days, a sharp surge is witnessed. On August 8, 19.5 lakh passengers availed the service, while 31.7 lakh travelled on August 9. By 12:50 pm on August 10, 13 lakh passengers had already travelled, with the day’s tally expected to reach 25 lakh.

The scheme covers all categories of roadways buses. Additional and contractual buses were pressed into service, and special staff were deployed at major bus stations.

An incentive plan was introduced for drivers and conductors, offering ₹1,200 for completing 1,800 km of operation and ₹0.55 per km for continuous work over six consecutive days.

Eight-year record

Launched in 2017, the scheme has so far benefited 1.23 crore women, with the government spending ₹101.42 crore. The highest turnout was in 2023, when over 29 lakh women travelled free. Officials say it particularly benefits women from rural, backward, and low-income groups, offering them safe and accessible travel during the festival.