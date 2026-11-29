With winter fog reducing visibility and increasing the risk of road accidents, the Uttar Pradesh government has introduced separate daytime and night-time speed limits for different vehicle categories on five major expressways, additional director general of police (Traffic) A Satish Ganesh said.

For representation only (Sourced)

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Under the revised rules, light motor vehicles can travel at a maximum speed of 80 kmph between 8 am and 8 pm, while the limit drops to 60 kmph between 8 pm and 8 am. The restrictions, now in force, will remain applicable until February 15, 2027, on the Agra-Lucknow, Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, Gorakhpur Link and Ganga expressways.

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For medium and heavy passenger vehicles, including buses, the maximum speed has been fixed at 60 kmph during the day and 50 kmph at night. Goods vehicles, including trucks, dumpers and trailers, will have a speed limit of 50 kmph during the day and 40 kmph at night.

Ganesh said separate speed limits for daytime and night-time travel had been prescribed to reduce accidents during winter, when fog and poor visibility make driving hazardous.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has also revised speed limits on the Yamuna Expressway in view of the winter season and the possibility of dense fog. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has also revised speed limits on the Yamuna Expressway in view of the winter season and the possibility of dense fog. {{/usCountry}}

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Under the revised rules, light vehicles will have a maximum speed limit of 75 kmph, while heavy vehicles will be restricted to 60 kmph. The restrictions came into force on November 25, 2026, and will remain in effect until February 15, 2027.

Unlike the five expressways managed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), where separate day and night limits apply to three vehicle categories, the Yamuna Expressway has two broad vehicle categories with specified winter speed caps.

The seasonal restrictions aim to reduce high-speed collisions and improve road safety during the fog-prone winter months.

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