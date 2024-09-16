U.P. govt to begin purchasing coarse grains from Oct 1

The Uttar Pradesh government will begin procurement of coarse grains including millets for the year 2024-25 on October 1 and will continue until December 31 to promote production and consumption of “Shri Anna” (millets) in the state. (Pic for representation)

Procurement will be done only from the registered farmers.

“For the purchase of coarse grains like maize, bajra, and jowar, farmers are currently undergoing registration and renewal,” a food and civil supplies department official said, adding, “It is mandatory for farmers to register or renew their registration on the fcs.up.gov.in website or the UP Kisan Mitra app.”

The bank account in which the payment will be made must be linked to the farmer’s Aadhaar. Payments will be made directly into the farmers’ bank accounts. “To prevent middlemen and ensure transparency, the procurement of coarse grains at purchasing centers will be conducted through e-POP (Electronic Point of Purchase) devices, with biometric verification of farmers, as was done previously,” he said.