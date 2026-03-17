A fresh spell of rainfall is expected in the state from March 19 to 22 due to an approaching western disturbance, the weatherman said on Monday. UP likely to get fresh spell of rain from March 19

Influenced by a western disturbance centered over northern Punjab and a cyclonic circulation situated over southern Haryana—and resulting from the interaction of westerly and easterly winds in the northern parts of the state—the spell of intermittent rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over the past two days in the northern Terai regions and adjoining central districts has now ceased.

Consequently, a significant rise in temperatures has been recorded across most parts of the state. Continuing this trend, and in the absence of any active weather system until March 18, the weather is expected to remain dry; as a result, temperatures are likely to rise further by 2 to 4°C.

“Subsequently, under the influence of an approaching active western disturbance, a fresh spell of rainfall is expected to commence in western Uttar Pradesh on March 19. With rainfall likely across the entire state through March 22, maximum temperatures are expected to witness a rapid decline of 5 to 7°C once again, returning to—or falling below—normal levels,” said Atul Kumar Singh, a senior scientist at Lucknow met office.

Muzaffarnagar received a maximum of 7.2 mm rainfall, Bijnor 6.8 mm, Saharanpur 5.2 mm, Sambhal 2.7 mm. Due to rain, Najibabad recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 12.5 degrees, Meerut 13.6, Muzaffarnagar 14.8, Ayodhya 15 degrees Celsius. In Lucknow, day and night temperatures were recorded at 33.1 and 19.6 degrees Celsius respectively. The forecast for Tuesday is mainly clear sky with day and night temperature will be around 35 and 20 Degree Celsius respectively.

Banda was hottest at 36.6 degrees celsius, Orai 36.4, Fatehpur 36.2 and Prayagraj 36 degrees celsius.