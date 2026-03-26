Balrampur , A man and his elderly mother were allegedly assaulted at a petrol pump in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, prompting authorities to order an inquiry, officials said on Thursday. UP: Man, elderly mother beaten at petrol pump; probe ordered

A purported video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows a group of people beating the man and his mother with sticks at the Gangadih Sharda Filling Station. The incident allegedly occurred on Wednesday evening.

According to the victim, Avdhesh, a resident of Gangapur Lakhna village, he and his mother had attended a function and were returning home when their motorcycle ran out of fuel. While waiting for his turn at the petrol pump, he said a group of individuals arrived in a car and demanded they are attended to first.

An argument ensued, and the occupants of the car, along with some petrol pump employees, allegedly assaulted Avdhesh and his mother with sticks.

Taking cognisance of the viral video, District Magistrate Vipin Jain said an inquiry has been ordered, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

He also urged the public not to give in to rumours of fuel shortage, assuring them that there is a sufficient supply of petrol and diesel in the district. Of the 88 petrol pumps in the area, 86 are operational and providing fuel, he noted.

The administration has categorised petrol pumps into three groups and directed operators not to sell fuel in containers such as cans or gallons. Instructions have also been issued to ensure compliance with road safety norms, including not supplying fuel to two-wheeler riders without helmets.

Jain said that oil companies have been directed to regularly share stock details and ensure additional tanker supply as required. Officials have also been asked to submit updated reports on fuel stock and distribution twice daily.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said a case is being registered at the Kotwali police station against those involved in the assault, and further legal action is being taken.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.