UP MLC polls: Teachers’ turnout at 50.92%, graduates’ at 38.02% in Lucknow division

Voter turnout in the Lucknow division graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies remained low, with Lucknow district recording the lowest polling in the teachers’ constituency and the second-lowest in the graduates’ constituency.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak standing in queue at Hewett Polytechnic in Lucknow to cast his vote in the UP MLC polls on Friday. (HT)

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Overall turnout in the Lucknow division teachers’ constituency stood at 50.92%, while the graduates’ constituency recorded 38.02% polling.

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In the teachers’ constituency, Lucknow district recorded 44.89% turnout, the lowest among the seven districts in the division. A total of 20,421 voters were registered in the constituency in the district.

In the graduates’ constituency, Lucknow stood sixth among the seven districts, with 35.82% polling. Pratapgarh recorded the lowest turnout at 34.60%. According to district election office data, 96,070 voters were registered in the Lucknow graduates’ constituency.

Rae Bareli topped the teachers’ constituency turnout chart with 65.72%, followed by Lakhimpur Kheri at 63.52%, Sitapur at 57.87%, Barabanki at 56.41% and Hardoi at 54.07%. Pratapgarh recorded 53.17%, while Lucknow stood last at 44.89%.

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{{^usCountry}} In the graduates’ constituency, Lakhimpur Kheri recorded the highest turnout at 45.04%, followed by Rae Bareli at 43.69%, Hardoi at 41.37%, Sitapur at 41.13% and Barabanki at 40.09%. Lucknow recorded 35.82%, while Pratapgarh was last at 34.60%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the graduates’ constituency, Lakhimpur Kheri recorded the highest turnout at 45.04%, followed by Rae Bareli at 43.69%, Hardoi at 41.37%, Sitapur at 41.13% and Barabanki at 40.09%. Lucknow recorded 35.82%, while Pratapgarh was last at 34.60%. {{/usCountry}}

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Election Commission data show that turnout in the Lucknow teachers’ constituency has declined over the last three elections. It fell to 44.89% this year from 58.99% in 2020 and 62.52% in 2014.

In the graduates’ constituency, turnout stood at 35.82% this year, compared with 36.74% in 2020 and 35.65% in 2014.

BJP, SP workers clash in Itaunja

A verbal altercation broke out between BJP and Samajwadi Party workers outside Rashtrapita Smarak Inter College in Itaunja on Friday after an SP worker allegedly began recording a video of a voter outside the polling station.

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According to reports, SP worker Ankur Gupta was recording the video when former BJP mandal president Raju Kashyap objected, leading to a heated exchange. Supporters of both parties soon gathered at the spot, with each side accusing the other of using abusive language.

A scuffle also broke out involving Ishrat Beig, the former Mahona nagar panchayat president. Itaunja police arrived shortly afterwards and brought the situation under control.

BJP workers lodged a complaint with ACP BKT Ankit Bansal, who reached the spot to assess the situation. The former BJP mandal president and other party workers filed a formal complaint regarding the incident.