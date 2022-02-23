UP officials gear up to meet big challenge: free power promise

Lucknow: As the seven-phase assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are half-way through, officials have started gearing up to meet the challenge of keeping and executing the free power promise by the next government that comes to power in March, as per the people in the know of things.

Both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the main challenger the Samajwadi Party, apart from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), have made pre-poll promise for free power in one form or the other and officials see it as a big challenge to fulfil it.

Setting the ball rolling, chef secretary DS Mishra on Tuesday held an ‘internal’ meeting with the energy department officials, including UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman M Devraj and managing director Pankaj Kumar, to discuss the road map for implementing the free power agenda by the next government.

“The CS wanted the officials to have a road map ready to implement the free power promise by the next government, considering the fact that almost all political parties have promised free or subsidized electricity to voters,” a senior energy department official said.

The SP and the AAP have promised first 300 units of power free to consumers while the BJP has promised free power to farmers for irrigation. The Congress manifesto promised reduce electricity bill to half for all consumers, besides waiving off the pending electricity bills.

“The CS was briefed about the financial and technical implications that the government would face in providing free power to consumers,” the official said, adding, “There is an apprehension that free power may enhance the power demand substantially and advance arrangements were desirable for the purchase of additional electricity as well as funds for the same.”

The data as available with the UPPCL was also discussed in the meeting with the CS. Of the total around 3 crore electricity consumers in UP, more than 90 lakh consumers consumed only up to 100 units per month.

Another around 50 lakh consumers used 101-150 units per month while more than 21 lakh households consumed 151-300 units of electricity per month.

“More than 2 crore consumers in UP use less than 300 units of power per month and once free power is available to them, they might get tempted to consume more power and this will require the UPPLC to make arrangements for additional power and funds,” UP Rajya Vidyut Parishad chairman Avadhesh Kumar Verma said.

The number of private tube wells used by farmers to whom the BJP has promised free power, stands at more than 13 lakh in the state. These tube wells together consumed more than 14,000 units of power, with the UPPCL getting a revenue of ₹1800 crore last year. Free power to farmers, it is believed, will also drive up the power demand, posing a challenge to the UPPCL and government.

