U.P.: Online dashboard displaying bed status in Lucknow govt hosps proposed

With a view to helping patients easily identify alternative government facilities in the state capital for treatment, a proposal has been brought to set up a central command centre with a centralised dashboard displaying availability of vacant beds, particularly in emergency and ICU units. The initiative also aims to foster accountability and transparency within the healthcare system, making it easier for patients to access critical services. (For Representation)

Most of the times patients are refused admission due to ‘non-availability’ of beds, say authorities. Keeping this in view, Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh has instructed the authorities concerned to put bed availability at the government hospitals in Lucknow in public domain.

The government medical institutions here include Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), Balrampur, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee (Civil) and Lok Bandhu Hospitals.

The initiative also aims to foster accountability and transparency within the healthcare system, making it easier for patients to access critical services.

By ensuring that real-time information about bed availability is publicly accessible, the idea is also to reduce the influence of middlemen who allegedly profit from transferring patients from government facilities to private hospitals. The government has acted tough against such people in the past but they continue to thrive in the absence of such transparent systems.

Prof Sonia Nityanand, vice-chancellor, KGMU, said, “ The idea is to have a central command centre where every information is available. We all proposed central dashboard where the number of beds which are vacant could be displayed, especially the emergency ICU beds so that you exactly know in which hospital how many beds are engaged and how many of them are vacant.”

“This would be a major step towards accountability and transparency in the patient admission system. Once implemented, needy patients will have access to real-time information, allowing them to secure beds when and where they are available,” she said.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, who also holds health portfolio, said the implementation of the proposed system would significantly enhance patient convenience, ensuring that those in need can access care without any interference.

“The health department is optimistic this step would not only improve transparency but also develop patient trust in the public healthcare system. At the same time, it will also pave the way for a more efficient and equitable distribution of medical services,” he added.

Director, SGPGIMS, Prof Radha Krishan Dhiman said, “The government has been working for improving patient services and this is an important decision for the benefit of patients.”