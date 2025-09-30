UP PGT exam postponed again; fifth delay hits aspirants

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has once again postponed the written examination for lecturer/post graduate teacher (PGT) posts, originally scheduled for October 15 and 16. This marks the fifth time the exam has been deferred due to ‘unavoidable reasons’. UPESSC postpones Oct 15-16 PGT exam due to ‘unavoidable circumstances’ (Sourced)

The decision follows the recent resignation of the Commission’s first regular chairperson, Prof Kirti Pandey, who stepped down citing personal reasons, just a year into her three-year term.

The PGT exam was initially planned for April 11-12. It was later rescheduled for June 18-19, then June 20–21, and subsequently pushed to the last week of August, and finally October 15-16 to fill 624 vacancies in government-aided secondary schools. On Monday, the UPESSC deputy secretary confirmed the latest postponement, stating that fresh dates would be announced later.

Speculations about the delay arose on September 26, the day Prof Pandey left office. Acting chairman Ram Suchit had earlier assured aspirants that recruitment exams, assistant professor interviews, and vacancy notifications would continue as per government directives.

The newly formed Commission has also postponed the trained graduate teacher (TGT) exam three times. Initially scheduled for April 4-5, it was later rescheduled for May 14-15 and then for July 21-22. The TGT exam is now tentatively scheduled for December 18-19.