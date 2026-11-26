The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday carried out a major police reshuffle, transferring 28 IPS and Provincial Police Service (PPS) officers, with significant changes in the Lucknow police commissionerate.

The reshuffle involves 10 IPS officers from the 2020, 2021 and 2022 batches and 18 additional SP-rank officers and PAC commandants. (For representation) more less

Two IPS officers Punit Dwivedi (2020 batch) and Mavis Tok (2022 batch) have been posted as additional deputy commissioners of police (ADCPs) in Lucknow, while Induprabha Singh, an additional SP-rank Provincial Police Services (PPS) officer, has also been transferred to the state capital as ADCP.

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The reshuffle involves 10 IPS officers from the 2020, 2021 and 2022 batches and 18 additional SP-rank officers and PAC commandants. Among the key changes in Lucknow, ADCP Amit Kumawat has been shifted to Ghaziabad, while Naveen Kumar Singh has been posted as staff officer to the director general of police (DGP) at the police headquarters. ADCP Kiran Yadav has been transferred to the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) as additional SP (operations).

The reshuffle also brought changes in the ADCP-level leadership of other commissionerates. Neetu (2020 batch) has been transferred from Varanasi to Gautam Buddh Nagar, while Shaivya Goyal (2021 batch) moves from Gautam Buddh Nagar to Ghaziabad. Both have been posted as ADCPs. Amit Kumawat will also take up an ADCP assignment in Ghaziabad.

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{{^usCountry}} Shiva Singh (2020 batch) has been shifted from Kanpur to Agra as ADCP. Pushkar Verma (2021 batch) moves from Prayagraj commissionerate to Fatehgarh as additional SP, while Aditya (2021 batch) has been transferred from Agra to Budaun as additional SP (rural). Bhavre Diksha Arun moves from Shahjahanpur to the Police Training School (PTS), Meerut, as additional SP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shiva Singh (2020 batch) has been shifted from Kanpur to Agra as ADCP. Pushkar Verma (2021 batch) moves from Prayagraj commissionerate to Fatehgarh as additional SP, while Aditya (2021 batch) has been transferred from Agra to Budaun as additional SP (rural). Bhavre Diksha Arun moves from Shahjahanpur to the Police Training School (PTS), Meerut, as additional SP. {{/usCountry}}

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Several specialised police units have also seen changes. Shrestha, currently additional SP in the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Lucknow, has been posted as deputy commandant of the 49th PAC battalion in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Naveena Shukla, currently additional SP (operations) in the ANTF, has been transferred to the Anti-Corruption Organisation (ACO) headquarters in Lucknow.

Among the district-level changes, Raj Kumar Ranvijay Singh moves from Moradabad to Azamgarh as additional SP (rural), while Abhishek Tiwari shifts from Mainpuri to Moradabad as additional SP (city). Anup Kumar has been transferred from Mau to Sonbhadra, and Piyush Kumar Singh moves from Ghaziabad commissionerate to Mainpuri as additional SP (rural).

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Mamta Kuril, additional SP (crime) in Aligarh, has been posted as additional SP (traffic) in Muzaffarnagar. Girish Kumar Singh moves from Fatehgarh to Aligarh as additional SP (crime), while Atul Kumar Chaubey has been shifted from Muzaffarnagar to Mathura as additional SP (security).

The PAC and training establishments have also been reorganised. Nitin Kumar Singh, currently deputy commandant of the 49th PAC battalion in Gautam Buddh Nagar, has been posted as additional SP at PTS, Moradabad. Vibha Singh, serving as additional SP at PTS, Meerut, has been appointed deputy commandant of the sixth PAC battalion in Meerut. Raghavendra Kumar Mishra, who was deputy commandant of the sixth PAC battalion, has been transferred to the fifth battalion of the Special Security Force (SSF) in Saharanpur.

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Devendra Singh-I has been shifted from the 39th PAC battalion in Mirzapur to Shahjahanpur as additional SP (rural). Arun Kumar Singh-II moves from the traffic directorate in Lucknow to Azamgarh as additional SP (traffic), while Hridesh Katheria has been transferred from Budaun to the traffic directorate in Lucknow. Pankaj Kumar Srivastava moves from Azamgarh to Mau as additional SP.