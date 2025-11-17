UP youth trying to cross into Pak caught near border in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrolling a sensitive stretch of the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan detained a 21-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district after he was allegedly found moving close to the fenced frontier in Jaisalmer on Sunday. Officials said the youth was intercepted near the 192 RD canal area under Mohangarh police station, a zone where civilian movement remains tightly controlled. Representational image (Sourced)

A senior police officer said the man appeared to be wandering inside the restricted belt. “When asked about his presence, he failed to give a clear reason and allegedly said he was attempting to head towards Pakistan,” the officer said.

He said the detained person has been identified as Pankaj Kashyap. Preliminary questioning suggests he travelled alone from Uttar Pradesh to Rajasthan and reached the border area on foot.

“Agencies are checking how he managed to enter the sensitive stretch, whether he had local support, and what his intentions were. Mohangarh police have taken him into custody from the BSF and begun legal action,” an officer said.

Investigators are also coordinating with Uttar Pradesh Police to verify his background and recent activities. “His statements are inconsistent. We are checking for any psychological issues, financial trouble, or online influence behind his actions,” a senior officer said.

Police said they are probing whether he was in touch with anyone across the border or acted on his own. A detailed inquiry is underway to determine the motive behind the incident, officials added.

Such attempts to cross into Pakistan from non-border states remain uncommon, officials noted, making the UP link an important part of the inquiry. Rajasthan Police are also probing whether he had any contact across the border or acted impulsively.