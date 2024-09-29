For exhibitors at UP International Trade Show (UPITS)-2024, orders are pouring in not only from domestic buyers but also from those in Australia, Zimbabwe, Cuba and Somalia to name a few, according to officials. UPITS –2024: Orders from foreign clients encouraging exhibitors

The credit for this surge in international orders goes to more than 50,000 business-to-business (B2B) visitors and approximately 1.25 lakh business-to-consumer (B2C) attendees visiting the expo between September 25 and 27.

Around 2,550 exhibitors have put up their stalls spanning across 15 halls at the India Expo Mart. Traditional handicrafts from Uttar Pradesh, including pottery, weaving, and embroidery are drawing a large number of foreign visitors.

They are also showing keen interest in stalls related to handicrafts, technology, agricultural products, textiles, and food processing items.

The exhibition of organic agricultural products is also drawing both foreign and domestic crowds where fruits, vegetables, and grains are on display.

The trade show has become a one-stop destination for people not only from Delhi and Noida but also from adjoining regions of Meerut, Bulandshahr and all parts of western Uttar Pradesh.

The wide range of products on display has captivated visitors.

The food and beverage pavilion is one of the main attractions at the trade show. A wide variety of food items, spices, and local delicacies are on display there, with a special focus on traditional dishes from Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from this, numerous technology and innovation startups are drawing the attention of visitors. They are showcasing their latest products, which include smart devices, AI-based solutions, and industrial machinery.

Exhibits featuring robotics, drone technology, and smart farming solutions offer a glimpse into the industrial needs of the future, reflecting the cutting-edge advancements shaping tomorrow’s industries.

Trade Show makes waves on social media

UPITS-2024 has become a rage on social media platforms, particularly on micro-blogging platform X. Several hashtags were used to promote this mega event, reaching millions of people.

The hashtag #UPITS2024 achieved a social media reach of 32 million (3.2 crore), while #UPInternationalTradeShow reached 27 million (2.7 crore). Additionally, #Upinternationaltradeshow2024 garnered 4.8 million (48 lakhs), #UPITS 7,19,000 and #GlobalBizHubUP achieved a reach of 6,59,000.

2.60 lakh visitors in four days

While on the opening day 40,811 visitors arrived at the trade show, the fourth day, Saturday, saw around 90,000 visitors flocking to India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. The total number of visitors at the trade show over four days stood at 2.60 lakh, officials said.