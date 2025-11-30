UPPCL to roll out bill relief scheme on December 1

From December 1 (Monday), the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) will roll out the ‘Bijli Bill Rahat Yojana’ (Electricity Bill Relief Scheme) offering for the first time a 100% waiver on surcharge and interest, along with significant relief on principal dues for domestic (LMV-1 up to 2 kW) and small commercial (LMV-2 up to 1 kW) consumers. LMV stands for low medium voltage. The bill relief scheme of the UPPCL promises major concessions for early registration and quicker payment and also covers all electricity theft cases, offering settlement and relief from FIRs and court proceedings. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The scheme promises major concessions for early registration and quicker payment and also covers all electricity theft cases, offering settlement and relief from FIRs and court proceedings.

Consumers will get 25% relief on the principal amount, complete waiver of surcharge and interest, and the option to pay in small, easy instalments. Inflated bills will also be auto-corrected by the system based on average consumption.

Chairing a review meeting here on Sunday, UPPCL chairman Ashish Kumar Goel said the scheme was aimed at providing relief to consumers and improving arrear recovery. “It will particularly help never-paid, long-unpaid, and theft-related cases,” he said.

He directed officials to personally reach out to every eligible consumer through phone calls, notices, pamphlets, and village-level announcements. He instructed that field staff and fintech agencies be deployed through micro-planning to maximise registrations. Camps will be set up in areas with a high number of eligible defaulters.

Each consumer will receive three documents: a notice, a detailed pamphlet explaining the scheme in simple language, and a full account of their outstanding dues.

The discoms will run a wide publicity campaign across WhatsApp groups, print and electronic media, social media, posters, banners, handbills, and caller tunes.

Consumers can register through www.uppcl.org, or at any division/sub-division office by paying a registration fee of ₹2,000. After entering their checking number and account ID, all applicable relief details will appear online. Payments—registration fee, remaining assessment amount, and compounding amount—can be made via the RED portal or at UPPCL cash counters. Details and assistance are available on the 1912 helpline.

The scheme will also allow settlement of disputed and court-pending cases. Incentives have been announced for staff and collection agencies to ensure effective implementation.