US tariffs hit UP exports, farmers: SP chief criticises BJP

The Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, on Sunday, criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for remaining silent on tariffs imposed on India by the United States, saying they are affecting exports from Uttar Pradesh. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (Sourced)

Speaking to the media in Etawah, Akhilesh said, “The BJP leaders are not speaking on the tariff imposed by America. It seems that America’s tariff has been imposed on the mouths of BJP leaders, too. Bhadohi’s carpet, Moradabad’s brass, and exports from Meerut, Saharanpur and other areas are suffering. Artisans will become unemployed, and the economy will be affected.”

Akhilesh accused the BJP government of failing farmers, saying, “The slogan of Swadeshi is just for namesake. Make in India has been ruined. Farmers are not getting fertilisers. There is no urea, pesticides are expensive, and farmers are exploited at every level. The income of farmers will not double under this government.”

He further attacked the BJP on economic policies and said, “Every section has been troubled due to the government’s wrong policies. Promises of doubling farmer income, creating youth employment, and easing business through GST have failed.” “GST has undergone the most amendments, and inflation increased due to these policies. Even reducing GST slabs will not lower prices, because those who have got into the habit of profiteering will not reduce the prices.”

Akhilesh added, “The BJP government exploits the PDA society and spoils social harmony. Only when this government goes will inflation reduce, development happen, and the poor get treatment. Injustice and atrocities will end.”