Uttar Pradesh bypoll date soon, process to be completed before December 7: CEO

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has completed all preparations for the bypolls to fill 10 vacant assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. Out of the 10 assembly seats, for which bypolls will be held, nine fell vacant after the election of the sitting MLAs as MPs in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. One seat, Sisamau in Kanpur Nagar, fell vacant after the conviction of the SP's Haji Irfan Solanki in a criminal case.

Navdeep Rinwa, chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday said, “The election process will be completed before December 7. We expect the Election Commission of India to announce the dates soon. Preparations have been done for the elections and even the machines (EVMs) to be used have been checked.”

Rinwa was in Ayodhya to oversee preparations for the voter list revision that will be done across Uttar Pradesh from October 29 and to review preparations for the bypolls for the Milkipur assembly seat.

He also said, “We expect people to participate in elections and cast their vote. We also try to ensure all the required facilities for the voters are in place.”

Besides Milkipur, the assembly seats for which bypolls will be held include Katehri (Ambedkarnagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar),Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sisamau (Kanpur Nagar), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj) and Kundarki (Moradabad).

Five of these 10 assembly seats were held by the SP, three by the BJP and one each by the NISHAD party and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).