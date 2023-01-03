Uttar Pradesh capital experiences coldest day in 12 years

The Uttar Pradesh capital city Lucknow experienced its coldest day of the season with day temperature dropping to 10.6 degrees Celsius. It was 10 degrees below normal. With this, it equalled its 12-years-old previous record when on January 5, 2011, the day temperature had dropped to 10.6 degrees Celsius.

The all-time lowest maximum temperature was on January 17, 2003, when it had dropped to 10.2 degrees Celsius. The condition in Kanpur was no good with maximum and minimum temperature of 10.2 and 3.6 degrees Celsius respectively there.

“Severe cold day conditions are said when the day temperature drops by 6.5 degrees below normal. On Tuesday, Lucknow experienced a severe cold day as it dropped by 10 degrees Celsius below normal,” said in charge of Lucknow Met department Mohd Danish.

The minimum temperature in Lucknow also plunged to 6.7 degrees Celsius that was one degree below normal. The met department has predicted that Lucknow will continue to experience severe cold day on Wednesday too.

The forecast for Lucknow is very dense fog in the morning and severe cold day conditions are very likely over the area. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 13 and 6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature in several other districts dropped significantly. The day temperature in Bareilly was 10.6 degrees, Bahraich 11, Najibabad 11.2 and Shahjahanpur 12 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperature also dropped significantly at many places. Najibabad recorded 4 degrees, Bareilly 4.9, Muzaffarnagar 5.2, Faizabad 5.5, Shahjahanpur 5.8 and Barabanki 6 degrees Celsius.

The met department has issued a warning that dense to very dense fog is very likely at a few places over the state. Cold to severe cold day conditions are very likely at many places over the state. Cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated places over the state.