Yogi Adityanath orders crackdown on illicit liquor and drugs, wants immediate removal of loudspeakers that have been installed again

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said strict measures should be taken to check illicit liquor and narcotics, adding that policemen addicted to drugs should not be given field postings, rather they should be identified and their services terminated. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a review meeting held through video conference. (HT Photo)

He also said the re-installation of loudspeakers in various districts was not acceptable and asked officials to get them removed immediately.

Reviewing the home department’s work at a high-level meeting on Wednesday, he gave necessary instructions to senior government officers, administrative and police officers posted at the district, range, zone and divisional levels through video conferencing.

“Concrete action needs to be taken so that not even a single incident of illegal liquor manufacturing, buying, or selling takes place in the state. Conduct raids at places of illegal liquor after collecting solid information. The strictest action should be taken against the culprits,” he said.

About loudspeakers, he said in an unprecedented action a few months ago, people spontaneously removed them from religious places through dialogue. The drive was lauded across the country, he added.

“During recent visits to the districts, I have experienced that these loudspeakers are being installed again. It is not acceptable. The officers should immediately get the loudspeakers removed through communication,” he said.

The Supreme Court order to check noise pollution should be implemented strictly, he said. He asked officers to establish dialogue with DJ and music system operators before programmes, adding that no one should be allowed to cause disorder.

Emphasising on strict action against anti-social elements who harass women, Yogi Adityanath said the police should do foot patrolling every day with the participation of senior officers in the exercise. Illegal taxi , bus and rickshaw stands should not operate in any district, he said.

“Such stands encourage illegal recovery. This recovery is used in anti-social activities. Wherever such activities are being conducted, they should be stopped immediately. The contractors must identify a location for the taxi stand,” he said.

He also said, “All the 17 municipal corporations of the state and Gautam Buddha Nagar have to be made ‘smart’ and ‘safe’ cities. Communicate with everyone. Connect CCTV camera to ICCC. Connect the first major municipality and nagar panchayats near the headquarters of every district with the campaign of safe and smart city.”

Directing officers posted in the districts to give top priority to the redressal of grievances, he said they should be sensitive to the public.

“Their conduct forms the basis of trust in the mind of the common man towards governance. The satisfaction of the people will be the standard of excellence of the government employee’s performance,” he said.

The officers who have to interact with the public directly like divisional commissioner, district magistrate, superintendent of police, DIOS, BSA, district supply officer should meet the people in their offices. They should listen to their complaints and redress their grievances, he said.

Laying stress on more effective Thana Divas and Tehsil Divas programmes, he said officers should ensure that the complaints are resolved before the next Thana/Tehsil Diwas. The administration should give wide publicity to the dates of public hearing and the cases coming there should not remain pending, he said.

The officers posted in the field should take night rest in their area of posting only and the senior officers should conduct surprise inspection for compliance with the order, he said.

Noting that the pace of development works was extremely slow in some districts, he said officers should regularly review ongoing development works to complete it in a time-bound manner. Their accountability should be fixed by appointing nodal officers regarding development works, he said.

The meetings of the District Industries Bandhu should be held regularly and the district magistrate and the superintendent of police should be present in the meeting to resolve entrepreneurs’ problems, he said.

The district magistrates and superintendents of police should maintain constant dialogue with the local public representatives, he said, adding that they should pay attention to their suggestions and dispose of letters on the basis of merit.

In view of the heat, there should be uninterrupted electricity supply and there should be no drinking water crisis anywhere, he said.

The flood management drive should be completed before June 15, he added.