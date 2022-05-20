Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh logs 147 new Covid cases, 1 death
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh logs 147 new Covid cases, 1 death

There are 906 active Covid positive cases in Uttar Pradesh and the majority of them are in home isolation
In the past 24-hours 1,14,500 Covid samples were tested in Uttar Pradesh while a total of 11,33,39,576 Covid samples have been tested till now in the state. (File pic)
Published on May 20, 2022 10:04 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh reported 147 new Covid cases while 137 patients recovered on Friday, according to the data from the state health department. One death was reported in Prayagraj.

“In the past 24-hours 1,14,500 Covid samples were tested while a total of 11,33,39,576 Covid samples have been tested till now in Uttar Pradesh,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement.

The state has reported a total of 2078398 Covid cases till date with 23,517 deaths, the statement further added.

There are 906 active Covid cases in the state, and the majority of them are in home isolation. “Till now, a total of 20,53,975 patients have recovered in the state, and the recovery rate is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.

In Lucknow, Chinhut reported four new Covid cases, while one case each was reported from Alambagh, Indira Nagar and NK road.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP