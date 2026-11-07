Uttar Pradesh man wanted in 2016 bank fraud case arrested in Haryana

A resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj wanted for nearly 10 years in a bank fraud case has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) from Gurugram, Haryana. Shekhar Singh, who carried a reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest, was apprehended from a paying guest hostel in the Sukhrali area on Friday.

The accused allegedly went into hiding after learning that a reward had been declared for his arrest. (For Representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Singh, a native of Ballia who had been living in Basant Vihar Colony under Jhusi police station limits in Prayagraj, was wanted in a case registered in 2016 for cheating, impersonation and forgery. He is accused of using forged identity documents to withdraw money from the bank account of his cousin Umesh Kumar Singh.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

According to the STF, Umesh had purchased shares worth ₹2,000 in a company through the stock market. Shekhar allegedly used forged identity documents at the bank to fraudulently withdraw money from his cousin’s account. Following a complaint, an FIR was registered at Jhusi police station in Prayagraj under sections 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.

Despite being wanted in the case for nearly a decade, Shekhar allegedly continued working in the private sector while evading arrest. During this period, he stayed in hostels and worked for a study-abroad consultancy in Gurugram. He also worked at the company’s Noida branch for around two years before returning to Gurugram, the STF said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused allegedly went into hiding after learning that a reward had been declared for his arrest. An STF team from its Prayagraj field unit, led by inspector Jai Prakash Rai under the supervision of deputy superintendent of police Shailesh Pratap Singh, tracked him down following intelligence inputs. He was arrested around 5pm on Friday from the PG Hostel behind Sanatan Dharma Temple in Sukhrali, Gurugram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused allegedly went into hiding after learning that a reward had been declared for his arrest. An STF team from its Prayagraj field unit, led by inspector Jai Prakash Rai under the supervision of deputy superintendent of police Shailesh Pratap Singh, tracked him down following intelligence inputs. He was arrested around 5pm on Friday from the PG Hostel behind Sanatan Dharma Temple in Sukhrali, Gurugram. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were recovered from his possession. The accused was subsequently handed over to local police.