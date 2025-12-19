Uttar Pradesh pitches ‘value for money’ growth model to WMG CXO delegation

Invest UP on Thursday hosted a meeting at its headquarters with 45 WMG CXO delegates, chaired by KV Raju, Economic Advisor to the chief minister, to showcase the state’s sector-wise schemes and other incentives available to investors. The presentation concluded with an overview of 34 sector-specific policies, sustained FDI inflows, and the outcomes of the Global Investors Summit 2023, reaffirming Uttar Pradesh’s strong investment appeal. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Industry leaders, senior government officials, Invest UP CEO, and Prerna Sharma, additional CEO of Invest UP, among others, were present at the meeting.

KV Raju emphasised the state’s investment philosophy of delivering “value for money, paisa wasool,” highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s focus on strong returns through robust infrastructure, pro-business policies, and end-to-end investor facilitation. He positioned Uttar Pradesh as a hub for scalable, long-term growth, supported by effective governance and strategic planning. He outlined high-potential opportunities in food processing, ODOP, fisheries, and heritage-led tourism, urging investors to adopt a multi-district, hub-and-spoke approach.

The WMG CXO delegation comprised representatives from a diverse set of companies across multiple sectors, all expressing strong investment interest in the state.

Sector-specific engagement and investment proposals

During the strategic engagement, delegates representing diverse sectors presented their business plans and expansion visions. The interactions reflected the state’s commitment to supporting innovation-driven enterprises across multiple sectors.

Rajesh Sharma, CFO of SASMOS, an aerospace and defence company, shared insights into the company’s capabilities.

Invest UP officials emphasised alignment with the state’s Defence and Aerospace Policy and assured comprehensive facilitation across all aspects of business, including support under the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.

Earlier, senior Invest UP officials presented an overview of the state’s economic fundamentals and reform agenda, highlighting the state’s position as India’s second-largest economy with a GSDP of ₹30.8 trillion (FY 2025–26), 13.2 percent growth, and a 9.2 percent share of national GDP.

The state’s extensive infrastructure—including national highways, expressways, international airports, and dedicated freight corridors—was highlighted as a key driver of its logistics and industrial competitiveness.

The briefing also underscored Uttar Pradesh’s Ease of Doing Business reforms, led by Nivesh Mitra, the single-window system that has processed around 21 lakh applications with a 97 per cent user satisfaction rate.

Delegates were also briefed on Nivesh Mitra 3.0, which aims to further streamline approvals through unified digital processes, AI-enabled support, and reduced compliance requirements.

The presentation concluded with an overview of 34 sector-specific policies, sustained FDI inflows, and the outcomes of the Global Investors Summit 2023, reaffirming Uttar Pradesh’s strong investment appeal. Delegates from leading firms were present on the occasion.