Uttar Pradesh plans to step up community role in road safety drive

The Uttar Pradesh government plans to step up community participation in road safety initiatives by strengthening the role of Scouts and Guides, trained volunteers and other organisations in spreading awareness and preventing road accidents.

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The move is part of a wider road safety plan for which the state’s Road Safety Fund Management Committee chaired by chief secretary SP Goyal, approved a budget of ₹222.07 crore for the transport department and the traffic directorate for 2026-27 on Tuesday.

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The government intends to intensify the involvement of Scouts and Guides in educating the public, particularly commercial vehicle drivers, and engage trained volunteers as road safety ambassadors. Street plays at authorised roadside eateries and other suitable locations will also be encouraged to promote safer road behaviour.

The Road Safety Mitra programme, aimed at increasing community participation in accident prevention, has been allocated ₹28 lakh for implementation in 28 districts.

Goyal directed officials to take concrete, long-term measures at accident-prone locations and develop a monitoring system for interceptor vehicles.

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{{^usCountry}} Of the total approved budget, ₹187.11 crore has been allocated to the transport department and ₹34.96 crore to the traffic directorate under revenue and capital expenditure heads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Of the total approved budget, ₹187.11 crore has been allocated to the transport department and ₹34.96 crore to the traffic directorate under revenue and capital expenditure heads. {{/usCountry}}

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The plan includes ₹10 crore for road safety awareness and publicity campaigns, besides funding road safety clubs in 1,500 higher educational institutions and 1,574 secondary schools.

The transport department has proposed spending ₹65 crore on electronic enforcement devices across all 75 districts. Of this, ₹30 crore is earmarked for 25 districts reporting the highest road accident fatalities and ₹35 crore for the remaining 50 districts.

Another ₹32 crore has been proposed for 100 new interceptor vehicles. The government has also earmarked ₹15 crore for electronic billboards in 30 districts and ₹16.09 crore for permanent hoardings at around 3,218 locations to display road safety messages.

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The traffic directorate has been allocated ₹24.96 crore for procuring 78 four-wheel interceptor vehicles to strengthen enforcement of traffic rules.