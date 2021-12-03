Varanasi: Hi-tech control room to monitor KV Corridor’s security

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, an integrated command and control room will be made for the foolproof security of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, said Commissioner of Police A Satish Ganesh.

The security of the entire campus will be divided into two zones, with each zone having 10 sectors. State-of-the-art CCTV cameras will be installed on every corner to maintain a strict vigil.

The overall force will be increased, and many new points have been included in the new security plan that has been prepared after intensive brainstorming on many aspects, added Ganesh.

The commissioner of police said that balance will be maintained between the safety and comfort of the devotees. A public address system will be installed to communicate important announcements and messages to the devotees.

He said that the standing security committee comprising ADG security BK Singh visited and inspected the KV Corridor on Friday. Ganesh, divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal and other officers were also present.

After inspection, a meeting was held in which subjects including access control, crowd control on the premises, and counter-terrorism mechanisms were discussed.