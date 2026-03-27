Varanasi range audit: Cops flag 2,490 cartridges, suspect diversion to crime groups

A comprehensive verification drive into licensed ammunition sales across eastern Uttar Pradesh has uncovered serious irregularities, with police suspecting that a substantial number of cartridges may have been diverted to criminal elements through illegal channels. For representation only (Sourced)

The month-long exercise, led by Vaibhav Krishna, deputy inspector general (DIG), Varanasi Range, covered Jaunpur, Ghazipur and Chandauli districts and examined cartridge sales over a two-year period from January 1, 2024 to January 20, 2026. The findings indicate systemic lapses in record-keeping, weak verification processes, and a possible organised diversion of ammunition.

“During the audit, 2,490 cartridges were identified as misused or irregular. Police registered seven FIRs, including four against licensed arms dealers and three against arms licence holders, under relevant legal provisions,” the DIG said.

He further stated that a detailed analysis of the discrepancies shows 1,806 cartridges (72.5%) were recorded as sold to individuals whose identities could not be verified, 399 cartridges (16%) were purchased beyond the permitted annual limit of 200 rounds without approval from the district magistrate and 285 cartridges (11.5%) were purchased within legal limits but were later found to have been misused extensively.

Officials say the high number of unverifiable transactions raises strong suspicion that cartridges may have been diverted to unauthorised users.

Investigators believe the discrepancies are unlikely to be accidental. The mismatch between recorded sales and physical verification points to a potential organised diversion mechanism, where ammunition from licensed outlets is siphoned into illegal circulation. In several instances, individuals listed as buyers either denied making such purchases or could not be traced, reinforcing concerns about fictitious entries and possible misuse of records.

“The scale and pattern of irregularities suggest a deliberate system rather than isolated lapses. The possibility that these cartridges reached criminal networks cannot be ruled out,” a senior police officer said.

The probe also highlighted widespread misuse by licensed arms holders. Authorities have initiated proceedings to suspend or cancel 170 arms licences for violations such as firing during social events and celebrations, using ammunition for non-permitted purposes and testing firearms without following prescribed procedures. Police officials noted that such practices not only violate regulations but may also facilitate informal circulation or misuse of ammunition.

The investigation found multiple cases of non-compliance among licensed gun houses, including failure to renew licences in recent years and inadequate maintenance of transaction records. FIRs have been registered against dealers linked to illegal or unverifiable sales. Authorities have also secured weapons from non-compliant establishments and initiated proceedings for licence cancellation where necessary.

Police said the exercise is part of a broader strategy to curb leaks in the legal arms ecosystem and prevent ammunition from reaching criminal networks. Special teams are now examining supply chains and end users to identify any links with organised crime. “Restricting unauthorised access to ammunition is essential for effective crime control. This operation is aimed at dismantling any supply channels that may be aiding unlawful activities,” the officer added. The investigation is ongoing, with further action expected as authorities trace the flow and end use of the suspect cartridges.