Varanasi’s “School of Ram” to teach Ramayana’s mgmt sutras to people

The School of Ram, Varanasi, a virtual platform dedicated to spreading the ideals and virtues of Lord Ram, will also create a library which will have stories and literature related to Lord Ram
The School of Ram, Varanasi, a virtual platform dedicated to spreading the ideals and virtues of Lord Ram, will also create a library which will have stories and literature related to Lord Ram (Sourced)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 11:18 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

“The School of Ram”, Varanasi, a virtual platform dedicated to spreading the ideals and virtues of Lord Ram, will create a library which will have stories and literature related to Lord Ram available in several languages of the world, said BA final year student of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Prince Tiwari who has conceptualised the school.

The virtual platform was started on March 24 last year, he added. “We have decided to launch the library on the occasion of the first founder day of the school,” Tiwari said. He further said the school had also started a month-long free of cost certificate programme management in Ramayana to apprise people of various sutras of management mentioned in the epic.

“Any person may learn these sutras of management of life by donating a book on literature related to Lord Ram in any language of the world or Ramayana to the school,” Tiwari added. In exchange, the school will impart them training on sutras of management for a month. By learning the sutras of management, people may get success in life, he said. He said the name of every donor will be there on the cover page of the book.

As per Tiwari, the Ramayana library will be mainly in Kashi but its centre will also be in Jaipur. A website https://theschoolofram.blogspot.com/ has been prepared comprising all the details of the books available in the library. The library will also help those doing research on Lord Ram.

