‘Verify recruitment agencies on e-Migrate before seeking overseas jobs’

The Uttar Pradesh Police organised a day-long workshop on Tuesday aimed at tackling human trafficking, with a focus on preventing illegal recruitment practices and safeguarding potential victims. The workshop highlighted the need for recruitment agencies to be registered with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

The workshop, organised by the women and child security organisation (WCSO) and 1090, was held at the police headquarters auditorium. It was attended by senior police officials from eleven districts—including Lucknow, Kanpur, and Ghaziabad—as well as representatives from the ministry of external affairs. The session was chaired by WCSO additional director general Padmja Chauhan and WCSO senior superintendent of police Vrinda Shukla.

The officials and other experts suggest that individuals should verify the legitimacy of recruitment agencies on the e-Migrate portal before pursuing foreign employment. They also recommended that police officials be instructed to monitor and take action against illegal agents and fake job advertisements.

Police officials were further advised to take proactive steps to identify and act against unregistered recruitment agents. They were also instructed to assist victims and help facilitate the registration of complaints through the e-Migrate portal. The workshop stressed the importance of creating awareness among the public about the risks of human trafficking and the need to verify the authenticity of recruitment agencies.

The Protector of Emigrants (POE), Mukesh Kumar, highlighted the increasing cases of human trafficking and exploitation by illegal agents. He emphasised the need for public awareness and caution and informed that victims of migration scams or human trafficking can file complaints at their nearest police station.

The ADG said the state police will collaborate with the ministry of external affairs and other agencies to prevent human trafficking and protect victims. The workshop aimed to equip police officials with the necessary knowledge and strategies to combat human trafficking and protect potential victims.