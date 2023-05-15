Play staged in U.P.’s Prayagraj to mark writer Vinod Rastogi’s birth centenary

As part of the birth centenary year celebrations of dramatist, poet, actor Vinod Rastogi, artistes of Vinod Rastogi Smriti Sansthan staged a play ‘Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa’ at Ravindralaya auditorium on Sunday evening marking the Mother’s Day. A play being staged at Ravindralaya auditorium in Prayagraj on May 15. (HT photo)

Rastogi is also known for his pioneering work for the revival of Nautanki. Based on Mahasweta Devi’s Bangla novel ‘Hajar Churashir Maa’, the play highlighted the feelings and agony of the mother of a Naxalite who is ultimately killed by police.

The play revolved around the Naxal movement activist Vishal and his mother Sujata who faces anger of family members for protecting the younger son and shielding his revolutionary activities. Death of Vishal comes as the ultimate shock for the mother who tries to find out the reasons for the movement and circumstances which led to police firing.

The play was adapted and directed by Ajay Mukherjee while artistes successfully conveyed what they wanted to say. Garima Kushwaha left her impression in the role of the mother. Others who were appreciated by the audience included Abhilash Narain, Ashish Yadav, Rohit Yadav, Ahona Bhattacharya, Pratima Srivastava and many others.

Light designing and operation were done by Sujoy Ghoshal while music was of Shubham Verma. On the occasion, Vipin Sharma Memorial Young Artiste honour was conferred on Garima Kushwaha by former divisional commissioner of Prayagraj Badal Chatterjee, Prof Anita Gopesh of Allahabad University, and former programme officer of All India Radio (AIR) Rupam Narayan Pandey.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON