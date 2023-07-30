Viral video: 3 men held for drinking on car roof in UP's Ghaziabad; fined 10,000

Three men were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad Saturday when a video of them drinking on a car roof and creating a nuisance for the commuters on the road went viral. The city police informed that their vehicle has been seized and a fine of ₹10,000 has been imposed on the men. Screengrab of the viral video.

Putting out a statement on Twitter, the police said in Hindi, “Today (July 29), through social media, a viral video related to Kavi Nagar police station area was received, in which some youths are drinking in a moving vehicle and obstructing the traffic. The vehicle has been seized after arresting 03 youths and a challan of Rs.10,000 has been made for the said vehicle.”

The one-minute video, shot by another traveller behind the men's car, showed two persons sitting on the car's roof while one of them was presumably drinking alcohol. The person was also captured shouting and behaving in an inappropriate manner.

The three accused were booked under two sections:1. Driving vehicles in contravention to sections 3 or 4; 2. Without written permission of State government racing trials of speed in any public place.

In May, Kanpur police took action against two youngsters for making Instagram reel atop a police jeep. As per a report, the boys shot the video when the police vehicle had gone to a garage for service.

Another such incident was reported from Bareilly in January this year when 14 men performed stunts on three bikes. After the video was widely shared on social media, the police swung to action and the vehicles were seized.