Voter rolls manipulation allegation: UP CEO urges SP secy general to give details

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa has urged Samajwadi Party secretary general Ram Gopal Yadav to submit a complaint or provide details of any suspicious electoral registration officer who shared their IDs and passwords with political party workers. Action will be taken against the erring officers after an investigation, he said.

If there is any such complaint or suspicion even in a single assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, please kindly bring it to our notice, CEO Navdeep Rinwa said. (HT file)

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In a post on X on Friday, Yadav, also a Rajya Sabha MP, alleged that in Uttar Pradesh now, only officers who hand over their IDs and passwords to some BJP-deputed workers are being posted as SDMs. “These BJP workers in collusion with the voter registration centre (VRC) operator are engaged in the task of cutting SP votes and adding BJP votes,” he further alleged.

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The OTP comes on that very ID password which is with some BJP person. That person approves it. Under this conspiracy, a target has been set to cut about 10,000 votes of SP supporters in every assembly constituency, Yadav alleged. The Election Commission should take cognizance of this and take punitive action against the guilty officers, he demanded.

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{{^usCountry}} Replying to Yadav’s allegation, the Uttar Pradesh CEO said regarding the quoted post (SP leader post), it is requested that if there is any such complaint or suspicion about the ERO of even a single assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, please kindly bring it to our notice. A prompt investigation will be conducted and effective action will be taken accordingly, Rinwa said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Replying to Yadav’s allegation, the Uttar Pradesh CEO said regarding the quoted post (SP leader post), it is requested that if there is any such complaint or suspicion about the ERO of even a single assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, please kindly bring it to our notice. A prompt investigation will be conducted and effective action will be taken accordingly, Rinwa said. {{/usCountry}}

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