Waqf Amendment Act against fundamental rights: AIMPLB

President of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, on Sunday termed the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025 “completely against the fundamental rights” and demanded that the government restore the law in line with the Waqf Amendment Act, 2013. President of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani. (File)

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow on the Supreme Court’s interim order on the Act, Rahmani said: “When a law is made, the opinion of stakeholders should be taken into account. However, the government made no reasonable effort to take the opinion of the Muslim community. This law, introduced in 2024 and passed in 2025, is completely against the fundamental principles. The formal order issued by the apex court has some positive aspects, but many are disappointing. We will continue our efforts to ensure the law remains as per the 2013 Act.”

On the recent controversy over the ‘I Love Muhammad’ campaign by the Muslim community and the violence in Bareilly district, Rahmani said, “It is the right of every person to express their love for someone. Our Hindu brothers often chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Bhavani’, but we never object to that. If we express our love for the Prophet, it does not violate the customs of the country or other faiths. Therefore, the government’s action is utterly unjust and against the Constitution. The arrest of Maulana Tauqeer Raza is wrong too. If the government feels that some people are doing anything wrong or against the law, they should talk to the community leaders. What harm has anyone done by saying ‘I Love Muhammad’? Had anyone said anything wrong against any other religion, the FIR would have been justified.”

Earlier, the AIMPLB had said that they would intensify the second phase of ‘Save the Waqf’ campaign after the interim judgment by the Supreme Court. The second phase which began on September 1 will conclude on November 30. The first phase of the campaign was carried out between April 10 and May 7 earlier this year.

According to a recent AIMPLB release, Muslim community members will be urged to keep their businesses, offices and establishments (barring medical stores) closed from 8am to 2pm on October 3. There is also a two-hour protest scheduled at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on October 11, followed by voluntary arrests. On November 16, the AIMPLB will hold a mass protest at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

From November 1 to 8, a campaign will be launched for correction and verification of documents of all Waqf properties. Teams of volunteers will be formed in every state and district for this exercise. For their training, a central workshop in Delhi will be held on September 29, followed by training workshops for district and regional volunteers at the state level.