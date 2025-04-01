Menu Explore
Waqf Amendment Bill: BJP’s only aim is to gain votes, says Akhilesh Yadav

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 01, 2025 10:40 PM IST

The BJP has been misleading Hindus, and now they’re trying to mislead Muslims too. The Waqf Amendment Bill is being brought to take control of everything, said the SP chief.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, reaffirmed his party’s stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill, stating that they will oppose it. Yadav alleged that the BJP seeks to maintain administrative control and is introducing such amendments for this purpose.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Akhilesh Yadav speaks to the media at Parliament premises during the Budget session, in New Delhi on Tuesday (ANI)
Speaking to the media in Delhi on Tuesday, Yadav said, “The BJP scrapped reservation for Anglo-Indians; implemented GST, claiming it would benefit businesses, but now businessmen are unhappy with GST. They introduced demonetisation, yet black money is still being recovered. All the decisions of the BJP were wrong, and those decisions are politically motivated, aiming solely to gain votes, regardless of the consequences, even if it promotes hate and enmity in society.”

Yadav continued, “The BJP accused the SP and other parties of Muslim appeasement, but now they’re distributing kits among Muslims. The BJP has been misleading Hindus, and now they’re trying to mislead Muslims too. The Waqf Amendment Bill is being brought to take control of everything. The country has witnessed, how how administrative mistakes have created rifts between Hindus and Muslims. One wrong administrative decision has caused such a rift which is visible even today. The BJP will take control of Waqf and then they will get all the decision made in their favour,” said Akhilesh Yadav.

Regarding the Mahakumbh, Yadav criticised the UP BJP government, saying, “Even if 66 crore people attended, why hasn’t the government released the names of the 1,000 Hindu brothers who went missing? They never gave the list and names of those who had died in stampede. They claimed it was a Digital Kumbh, but haven’t released the CCTV footage.”

Yadav also addressed the recent attack on SP MP Ram Ji Lal Suman’s house in Agra, stating, “Ram Ji Lal Suman is a senior member, and what happened to him is sad. History that hinders development should remain in the past. Under what law is someone allowed to attack an MP’s house with a bulldozer while the CM is present in the district?”

