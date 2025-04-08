‘Waqf law a cover-up for their failures’: Akhilesh targets Centre

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday again attacked the Centre, alleging that the Waqf Amendment Act is a cover-up for BJP’s failures which has been brought to hide the failures of their schemes. “Corruption is at its peak, officers are falsely implicating innocent people, extortion is being done arbitrarily while law and order is in a shambles,” he alleged. (File Photo)

“The Waqf Bill is a cover-up for their failures. They have brought such laws to hide the failures of their schemes. The SP did not even accept this in the Lok Sabha,” he told the media in Jaunpur.

Yadav said now even the Supreme Court has said that there is no law and order in the state.

The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on Uttar Pradesh Police for its “absurd” practice of converting civil disputes into criminal cases.

“Corruption is at its peak, officers are falsely implicating innocent people, extortion is being done arbitrarily while law and order is in a shambles,” he alleged.

Speaking on health infrastructure in Jaunpur, he said: “The medical college of Jaunpur was started during the Samajwadi government, but the BJP government did not let it be completed. A magnificent building was built but this government is not able to run the medical college. Treatment is not available. Similarly, ambulance services 108, 102 and Dial 100 police service have all been ruined.”

The SP chief said the government does not want to answer on key public issues and is making every decision to benefit a few people.

“They do not want to answer on inflation, and the unemployment rate has increased significantly. They do not want to respond. The prices of petrol and diesel have gone up. The government is making every decision to benefit a few people,” Yadav said.

Yadav said the stock market crash in India, causing a loss of about ₹19 lakh crore in a single day, is an indication of a depression for the Indian economy.

“The BJP government has emptied the pockets of the countrymen, not only by inflation and corruption, but also by the crash of the stock market. The public should not forget that these are the same people who, while holding constitutional posts, had lured the common people in an illegal way to invest money in shares,” he said.

Hoarding showcases bulldozer as ‘symbol of destruction’

The SP is leaving no stone unturned to portray ‘bulldozer’ as a symbol of destruction. A hoarding showing a girl running with books, with a bulldozer in background, and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav felicitating the girl from Ambedkar Nagar, whose video had gone viral during a bulldozer action on her house recently, has come up outside the SP office.

The hoarding was put up by SP leader from Amethi, Jaisingh Pratap Yadav, who said the bulldozer is a symbol of destruction and the BJP government is boasting about it proudly. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav felicitated the girl, which shows the difference between the governance of SP and BJP regimes, he said.

.