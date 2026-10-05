Waterlogging leaves parts of Lko without power for over 70 hours

Severe waterlogging has forced power cuts extending more than 70 hours in several parts of north Lucknow, with LESA keeping 11 transformers switched off as a safety measure and nearly 10 others partially dysfunctional due to water inundation.

The worst-affected pockets include Faizullahganj, Daud Nagar, Priyadarshini, Yash Nagar, Sinha Colony, Alo Atta Chakki, GSI substation area and Jankipuram Extension (HT Photo)

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The worst-affected pockets include Faizullahganj, Daud Nagar, Priyadarshini, Yash Nagar, Sinha Colony, Alo Atta Chakki, GSI substation area and Jankipuram Extension, where residents have been facing extended power outages as electricity officials wait for the floodwater to recede.

LESA officials said restoring supply while water continues to surround electrical installations poses a serious safety risk. The utility has consequently kept the affected transformers disconnected and deployed teams to inspect and maintain equipment that has been damaged or affected by water.

“The water level is yet to recede in the area and we cannot take the risk of switching on the power supply till the entire area is free of water. The transformers also have to be maintained and brought back to working condition,” said VIP Singh, chief engineer, LESA Jankipuram.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the situation was exceptional in scale and duration, prompting LESA to consider permanent infrastructure upgrades in vulnerable pockets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the situation was exceptional in scale and duration, prompting LESA to consider permanent infrastructure upgrades in vulnerable pockets. {{/usCountry}}

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“We will have to upgrade the infrastructure in such areas for the future,” Singh said, adding that measures such as raising transformers on high platforms were being considered.

Officials said power restoration will be carried out in phases only after water recedes and the affected transformers and associated equipment are certified safe.