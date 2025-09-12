Will create a fund for farmers if voted to power: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday announced that farmers will be directly connected to markets and a fund will be created for them if his party formed the next government in Uttar Pradesh. SP president Akhilesh Yadav addressing a press meet at his party office in Lucknow on September 12. (HT photo)

“Mandis will be established with the help of the government that farmers will themselves run. World class infrastructure will be built and a centre of excellence will also be established for the farmers,” Yadav said at a press conference at the SP state headquarters here.

However, he alleged that the incumbent government in the state insulted the farmers and that it would be voted out of power in the next assembly polls. Earlier, members of Sikh community gathered in large numbers at the SP headquarters for a meeting with party president Akhilesh Yadav who welcomed them.

Praising the community, the SP chief said, “They are brave people and have made their mark all over the world with their hard work. The Sikh community has done a lot of work in the field of business and agriculture.”