Will forge anti-BJP alliance for 2024 LS polls: OP Rajbhar
The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) national president Om Prakash Rajbhar has said the opposition parties will form an alliance to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
Addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the two- day training programme of his party workers in Lucknow on Sunday, Rajbhar said, “Talks are in progress with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over the formation of the anti-BJP alliance.”
“The Samajwadi Party led alliance, including SBSP, Mahan Dal, RLD and Janwadi Party, that contested the 2022 assembly election in Uttar Pradesh is working to include the Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha in the anti-BJP alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha election,” he said.
“The SBSP will launch soon a statewide membership drive to strengthen its organisation in 75 districts of the state. We will raise the issue of free education, free health facilities to the poor, employment to the youth and caste census,” Rajbhar added.
“In the two-day training programme, SBSP workers were directed to mobilise their resources for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The SBSP workers will organise meetings in all villages to create awareness among the masses about the anti-people policies of the BJP government. We will urge people to join the SBSP,” he said.
The party workers were directed to be active on social media platforms as well as on the ground to win the support of the people, Rajbhar added.
International Thalassaemia Awareness Day: Month-long awareness campaign concludes at DMCH, Ludhiana
A month-long awareness campaign to mark International Thalassaemia Day concluded on Sunday with an annual blood donation camp organised for Thalassaemia patients at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). This year's theme for the International Thalassaemia Day was “Be Aware, Share, Care” . The voluntary camp was organised by the department of paediatrics and the department of transfusion medicine, DMCH.
In expansion mode, Hindu Yuva Vahini starts daily ‘jan sunvai’ in Varanasi region
A new signboard mentions the Hindu Yuva Vahini with an arrow pointing at its refurbished office at the Gorakhnath Math in the crowded Maidagin area of Varanasi. Take the case of resident of Azamgarh, Ankit Singh. He travelled all the way from Azamgarh to the Hindu Yuva Vahini office at Maidagin in Varanasi. Munnu Lal Maurya, resident of Khojwain (Varanasi), sits at the Hindu Yuva Vahini office in Maidagin.
New UGC guidelines promote all-round growth of students
Ensuring a vibrant campus life and participation of students in sports besides developing a students' services centre are just a few provisions among the new guidelines framed by the University Grants Commission for promoting better physical and mental health of students on the campuses of higher education institutions (HEIs) of the country.
Mediation will not result in loss of work for lawyers, says Supreme Court judge
Justice L Nageswara Rao of the Supreme Court virtually addressed an inaugural session of the 40- hour mediation training programme organised by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court at the high court campus in Lucknow. Justice Rao stated that pre-litigation mediation was the best way to resolve disputes. Resolution of disputes through mediation would repose faith of people in the judicial system and it would bring more work for them (lawyers), Justice Rao said.
Houses for poor, free ration…this is Ram Rajya: Yogi Adityanath
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Ram Rajya prevails where there is no discrimination against anyone, where none is deprived, and where there is no place for any evil. And such an ideal order is in the making in the country, he said at Sant Morari Babu's Ram Katha event in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand region. Yogi Adityanath said Ram Rajya encompassed welfare schemes like houses for the poor and free ration.
