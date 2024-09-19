‘Win booth, win election’, Yogi’s mantra to BJP workers

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday shared a success mantra with BJP workers, emphasising the importance of winning every booth to secure victory in the upcoming Milkipur assembly bypolls in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presents a sewing machine to a beneficiary during the foundation stone laying ceremony of development projects at Milkipur in Ayodhya on Thursday. (ANI)

Adityanath was in Ayodhya to review preparations for the bypoll. He is also in-charge of the Milkipur assembly segment. Stressing the importance of every booth, the CM said, “Win the booth, win the election.”

He directed officials to categorise booths into A, B, and C, with a clear goal to secure a decisive victory in A-category booths, elevate B-category booths to A status, and improve C-category booths to B.

During the meeting, the chief minister instructed BJP office-bearers to visit booths on September 25, on the occasion of the birthday of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. “Engage with local residents and highlight development schemes launched by both central and state governments in Ayodhya and Milkipur,” the CM told party workers.

He also directed party officials and representatives to hold all relevant meetings and conferences by September 30 so that responsibilities for the Milkipur bypoll be assigned.

On the occasion, Adityanath also outlined a comprehensive strategy for the party’s organisational activities, including holding conferences for various sectors such as farmers, advocates, intellectuals, and traders.