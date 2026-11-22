Favourable weather conditions and continuous wind movement helped improve Lucknow’s air quality, bringing the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) down to 94 on Sunday and back to the satisfactory category after nearly three weeks.

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The city had recorded AQIs of 45 and 77 on November 1 and 2, respectively. However, pollution levels subsequently deteriorated, with the AQI touching 211 on November 15 and falling in the poor category. Since November 16, air quality has remained in the moderate or better category, with pollution levels gradually declining.

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The improvement was also reflected in readings from individual monitoring stations. BR Ambedkar University recorded the lowest AQI at 50, followed by Gomti Nagar at 55 and Talkatora at 87. However, pollution levels remained relatively higher at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Aliganj (132) and Lalbagh (139).

Experts attributed the improvement primarily to continuous wind movement over the past week, which helped disperse suspended dust particles and pollutants.

JP Maurya, regional officer of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), said continuous winds had played an important role in improving air quality.

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{{^usCountry}} He explained that falling temperatures and stable atmospheric conditions could restrict the dispersal of dust particles and pollutants, causing them to remain suspended in the atmosphere and push AQI levels upwards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He explained that falling temperatures and stable atmospheric conditions could restrict the dispersal of dust particles and pollutants, causing them to remain suspended in the atmosphere and push AQI levels upwards. {{/usCountry}}

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“Continuous wind movement over the past week has helped disperse suspended dust particles and pollutants. Sunlight and heat have also contributed to favourable atmospheric conditions, preventing pollutants from accumulating,” Maurya said.

Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 17.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to the meteorological department. The relatively mild temperature, along with continuous wind movement, has accompanied the improvement in air quality.

However, experts said sustained favourable weather conditions would be important to maintain the imp