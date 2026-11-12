Winter knocking: Mercury likely to plunge by up to 3-5°C in UP

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh is set to experience a noticeable drop in mercury levels starting next week, ushering in the first real chill of the winter season. According to an extended-range forecast released Thursday by the India Meteorological Centre in Lucknow, temperatures are projected to plunge by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius during the second fortnight of November.

For the next two weeks, the weather is expected to stay mostly dry across the state. (Pic for representation)

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For the period spanning November 13 to 26, the weather station anticipates dry conditions across most agro-climatic zones, with no active weather systems or warnings currently in place for the state.

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“Although a western disturbance located near Kashmir will not directly affect Uttar Pradesh, it is expected to trigger rainfall activity in the north-western Himalayan and western plain areas, subsequently strengthening north-westerly winds over the state,” scientist at the weather station in Lucknow Atul Kumar Singh said.

He said for the next two weeks, the weather is expected to stay mostly dry across the state.

“From November 13 to 19, days will remain a little warmer than usual. In the second week, from November 20 to 26, daytime temperatures will come back to near normal. Nights will also turn colder. Minimum temperatures, which are slightly above normal in the first week, will drop further and settle near normal in the second week, with the coldest conditions expected in the Terai, western plain and Vindhya regions,” Singh added.

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{{^usCountry}} The bulletin recorded that as far as rain is concerned, the state has had a normal post-monsoon season so far. “From October 1 to November 12, UP received slightly more rain than normal. East UP received normal rainfall, while West UP received excess rainfall. However, there was no rain at all in the state during the last week, from November 6 to 12,” the bulletin notified. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bulletin recorded that as far as rain is concerned, the state has had a normal post-monsoon season so far. “From October 1 to November 12, UP received slightly more rain than normal. East UP received normal rainfall, while West UP received excess rainfall. However, there was no rain at all in the state during the last week, from November 6 to 12,” the bulletin notified. {{/usCountry}}

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