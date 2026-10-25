Winter safety guidelines: UP expressways to enforce lower speed limits from Nov 1 to Feb 15

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has rolled out a new set of winter safety guidelines for vehicles plying on the state’s expressways to prevent accidents caused by poor visibility due to fog. Special safety arrangements will be made on five expressways — Agra-Lucknow, Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, Gorakhpur Link and the under-construction Ganga Expressway — to deal with fog and low visibility.

UPEIDA officials directed that all preparations be completed by October 31. (For representation)

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UPEIDA officials on Saturday directed that all preparations be completed by October 31.

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Revised speed limits will remain in force from November 1 to February 15. During fog, vehicle speeds will be reduced, and action will be taken against violators, UPEIDA said.

Under the authority’s winter safety protocol, speed limits are reduced during the fog season. For light motor vehicles, the limit on the Agra-Lucknow and Purvanchal expressways is reduced from 100 kmph to 80 kmph, while for heavy vehicles, it is brought down from 80 kmph to 60 kmph during the November-February period.

Similar reduced speed limits will be enforced on the Bundelkhand, Gorakhpur Link and Ganga expressways this year.

According to UPEIDA, fog-patrolling teams will be deployed and emergency services strengthened, with more crash patrol vehicles, ambulances and highway safety teams. Reflective signage, blinkers and fog lights will also be installed or deployed as part of the safety measures.

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{{^usCountry}} The Agra-Lucknow and Purvanchal expressways witness dense fog every year, sometimes leading to vehicle pile-ups. The Bundelkhand and Gorakhpur Link expressways are also prone to fog pockets. With the Ganga Expressway expected to become partially operational, special preparations are being made there to prevent accidents, UPEIDA said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Agra-Lucknow and Purvanchal expressways witness dense fog every year, sometimes leading to vehicle pile-ups. The Bundelkhand and Gorakhpur Link expressways are also prone to fog pockets. With the Ganga Expressway expected to become partially operational, special preparations are being made there to prevent accidents, UPEIDA said. {{/usCountry}}

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The authority will also use variable message signs (VMS), public address systems and social media to alert commuters about fog, speed limits and diversions. Toll plazas will be used to enforce the rules and spread awareness, officials said, adding that UPEIDA also plans to issue challans and blacklist drivers who violate the reduced speed limits during fog.