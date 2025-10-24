With 2 months still left, 41 UP encounter killings this year touch 2018 mark

Although encounter killings in Uttar Pradesh have sparked debates and raised questions about the efficacy of such measures in controlling crime, the state police gunned down 41 criminals in encounters in the first 10 months of this year thereby already touching the 2018 mark—highest since 2017— with two months still left before 2025 bids adieu.

With this, the number of encounter killings has risen to 258 between March 2017 (when the Yogi government came to power in the state) and October 24, 2025. In the latest incident, a wanted criminal Mohd Faisal carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh was shot dead during an encounter with police in Bhogi Majra village under Jhinjhana police station of Shamli late on Thursday night.

The slain accused was wanted in 17 serious criminal cases, including murder and robbery. According to official data, the UP Police has been involved in numerous encounters since 2017, resulting in the deaths of 258 hardened criminals and injuries to over 10,000 others.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been vocal about his stance against crime, emphasising that criminals will be dealt with firmly. The police department has been actively conducting encounters, resulting in the elimination of notorious criminals and injuries to many others.

The UP Police’s aggressive stance has led to significant action against criminals. Since 2017, over 15,000 police encounters have taken place, resulting in the arrest of thousands of criminals. Properties worth ₹14,467 crore have been confiscated and action has been taken against 68 mafias and over 2,000 of their aides.

The state government has also been focusing on securing convictions and harsh sentencing for serious crimes. Under “Operation Conviction”, 69 criminals have been sentenced to death, while 8,501 received life imprisonment.

According to Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP), Rajeev Krishna, the police department is committed to maintaining law and order while ensuring the safety and security of citizens. “We have been following a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and disorder. The UP Police is also focused on ensuring a safe atmosphere for women and girls. Mission Shakti Kendra in every PS is aimed at achieving this goal,” he said. “We will continue to take strict action against criminals and ensure that our state remains safe and secure,” the DGP added.

The effectiveness of the UP Police’s encounter policy in controlling crime rates remains a topic of debate. While some argue that such measures are necessary to maintain law and order, others raise concerns about potential human rights abuses and the need for transparency in investigations.