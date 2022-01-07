With 303 fresh Covid cases, Meerut’s active count nearly double overnight

The Meerut district witnessed a surge in fresh Covid cases on Thursday when it recorded almost double the active cases under treatment in the past 24 hours.

The district had recorded 92 new Covid cases on Wednesday, taking its active case tally to 341. On Thursday, 303 positive cases were reported, and the total active cases under treatment surged to 643.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is the biggest surge in a day in the district. The district has witnessed more than 300 positive cases in a day after a gap of almost seven months.

Saharanpur reported 94 new cases, while there were 29 fresh cases reported in Shamli. Bagpat (21) and Bijnor (19) also came on the Covid radar showing that the virus was spreading fast in all the districts of the region.

The health department tested samples of 7237 persons in the district on Thursday, and 303 of them, including SP (City) Vineet Bhatnagar, tested positive for Covid. An ophthalmologist at the district hospital, three paramedics staff of district hospital pathology lab, 14 policemen and eight employees in Urja Bhavan have tested positive for Covid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 621 patients out of 643 active cases are undergoing treatment in home isolation, while nine are admitted to the Covid block of LLRM Medical College, and 19 are under treatment at different private hospitals.

Divisional surveillance officer Dr Subhash Taliyan said that new cases were detected in Shastrinagar, Budhana Gate, Subhash Nagar, Islamabad, Rajban, Jaibheem Nagar, Kankarkhera, Sardhana, Daurala, Mawana, Machra, Palhera, Rajendra Nagar, Tarapuri and Lallapura localities of the district.

Meanwhile, a training session for paramedic staff was organised in the district hospital to provide treatment to Covid patients. The district hospital has reserved 150 beds for Covid patients, including 25 ICU beds and 23 ventilators.