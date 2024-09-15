Wolf Attacks: Operation will continue until area is declared safe: Yogi

BAHRAICH/LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited Sisaiya Churamani village in Mahsi tehsil of district Bahraich, where he met with the victims of wolf attacks and expressed his condolences. The CM also inquired about the facilities provided by the government and assured the victims that the government was making every effort to prevent further attacks and operations would continue until the area was declared safe. CM meets victims of wolf attacks in Bahraich . (Sourced)

The CM informed the villagers that he had instructed authorities to launch an operation in the area after the first incident of a wolf attack was reported to him by a public representative. During his visit, the CM also distributed chocolates and hampers to the villagers.

Ten people, including nine children, were reportedly killed, and more than four dozen people were injured in wolf attacks over the past few months in Mahsi Tehsil of Bahraich.

The CM, speaking to the media, said that the government had classified human-animal conflict as a disaster category, which was why immediate financial assistance of ₹5 lakh had been provided to the families of the victims.

He said that 25 teams from the forest department, along with teams from the district administration and police, were deployed in the area to prevent any further attacks. The operation would continue until the forest department teams declared the area safe, he said.

The CM further said that the first casualty was reported on July 17, and the most recent occurred on September 1. Since then, no further human casualties were reported. All the injured had been administered anti-rabies vaccines, and doors were being provided to those in need. Additionally, toilets and proper lighting arrangements were being made in the area, he said.

“Most people have been allotted homes under government schemes, but some still sleep outside due to the heat. While some have received pucca houses, they have not yet had doors installed, and most incidents have occurred with such individuals,” the CM added. He noted that doors were being installed, and authorities were directed to launch a campaign in the area to assist people with government schemes such as ration cards, housing, toilets, and power connections.

The CM said he had surveyed all the affected villages and found that life was normal in the area. However, the teams were instructed to continue regular patrolling until the area was declared safe from wild animal attacks.

CM conducts aerial survey to assess flood situation

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Bahraich to assess the situation on the ground. Following the survey, he held a meeting with local public representatives to discuss the current conditions and the necessary steps to mitigate the impact of the disaster.

He was briefed by administrative officials on the ongoing relief efforts, flood management, and other pressing issues. He also inquired about the compensation provided to the families of the deceased and the medical treatment for the injured.

CM Yogi also emphasised the importance of ensuring that eligible beneficiaries who have not yet received the benefits of Central and State Government schemes are included. He directed officials to run a special campaign to ensure that no deserving individual is left out.